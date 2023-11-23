KODE — Getting ready to have a baby is an exciting time for a new mom. But in some cases — the delivery comes much earlier than expected.

“I was having a pretty normal pregnancy and then I went for a regular checkup with my my physician and she noticed some some issues with my labs and so she sent me straight to the hospital,” said Amanda Mitchell, Preemie Mom.

10 weeks before her due date. A few days later, Amanda Mitchell would give birth – leading to 46 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for baby Katherine.

“I really cherish those moments I could get with her but it was the most difficult part. was actually coming home after I was discharged and not having a baby to come home with me,” she said.

And the Mitchell family is not alone. More and more families are seeing premature births, leading to a busy NICU at the Freeman Health System.

“A lot of our babies who get admitted to the NICU maybe a week or two earlier they’re just full term and because of some reason or the other most commonly breathing related issues. They have to stay sometimes several days several weeks even and that’s really, really challenging. And that’s where our neonatal ICU also. We’re not just taking care of babies, we’re taking care of families,” said Dr. Rahul Oberoi, Freeman Neonatologist.

He adds it’s not just the medical treatment itself, but advocacy of the best path forward for these tiny patients.

“We apply the best practices in medicine to take care of these kids. This is potentially the most stressful time of their lives and being able to navigate that is also something that is important and should not be overlooked,” said Dr. Oberoi..

Something that Amanda Mitchell stresses for any family in the NICU.

“It was actually relatively easy for me to put aside my my personal feelings and listen to the advice and the care plan that the the physicians and all of them the medical workers had here in the NICU. I had full faith in all of them and their expertise and they ran a wonderful Unit here at Freeman,” Mitchell said.