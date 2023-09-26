JOPLIN, Mo. — This month is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, something workers at the Joplin Public Library hope will help push up local numbers.

There are currently more than 12,000 cardholders signed up in Joplin.

That’s above average for a library of its size.

They’ve signed up more than 3,700 new cardholders in the past year.

But they add that they’re always looking for new patrons to check out books, movies, magazines, and much more.

“It’s a great time because school is starting. People are kind of getting back into their routines — so, it’s a great opportunity to remind people of all the library has to offer,” said Christina Matekel-Gibson, Joplin Children’s Librarian.

It takes just five minutes to get a library card. All you need to do? — Bring a photo ID, and something with your current address.

The card is free for Joplin residents – and you can get one at any age.