JOPLIN, Mo. — May 14th through the 20th is National Infrastructure Week.

And an area utility is using the occasion to highlight a major project they’re doing.

Range Line Road is one of the heaviest traveled roads in the Four States.

And just a block off that main artery is a construction project being done for Missouri American Water at 12th and Geneva.

“Temporary inconvenience for long-term benefit,” said Christie Barnhart, Missouri American Water Communications Manager.

Like anyone else, Missouri American Water’s Communications Manager Christie Barnhart doesn’t like to have to navigate around a construction project either, but she says it’s a necessity for a variety of reasons.

“In this project in particular, we’re also looping in water mains that were currently dead-end mains, which also means that water quality will improve as a result,” said Barnhart.

Now all of this work is taking place right out in front of Herrman Lumber. While you might think the manager’s upset with the inconvenience, he understands it’s only temporary and in the long run, it will be good for this neighborhood.

Not just for existing homes and businesses on the block, but for future growth like duplexes that are going up across the street.

They’re replacing the current water line, which is only two inches in diameter, with one that is eight inches.

Barnhart says the work is part of a year-long, $425 million project to replace 43 thousand feet of line.

But there are also some added safety benefits from the project in case a home or business catches fire.

“The more pressure we get, and particularly the more volume that we get, the better it’s gonna be for us on fire firefighting and fighting that fire, especially when you’re talking about bigger fires,” said Mike Redshaw, Battalion Chief, Joplin Fire Department.

If you’d like to find out if your neighborhood will be impacted by the construction, visit Missouri American Water’s website, here.