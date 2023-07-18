JOPLIN, Mo. — A single American flag – traveling across the nation – gets an escort into Joplin today (Tuesday).

Joplin police officers rode side-by-side with the “Nation of Patriots” tour.

The flag came in on the back of a motorcycle and will be at VFW Post #534, just off North Main Street, for a few days.

The tour stops in each of the 50 states to raise money for local Veterans in need and their families.

Joplin has hosted the tour for eight years, but this is the first year it’s stopped at the VFW.

“Here, located at the VFW, it kind of brings a sense too. Because veterans are here all the time, and, realistically, after choosing this location, a lot of veteran just weren’t even aware that help is there when they absolutely need it and there are individuals and there are organizations that are actually here to help them,” said Jordan Gregory, Nation of Patriots Missouri Representative.

The tour began in May in Nebraska and came to Joplin from Arkansas today (Tuesday).

After a couple rest days, the flag will head to Wichita on Friday, eventually ending back in Nebraska in September.