JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin murder suspect takes the stand in his own defense on the second day of trial.

“Came down the steps, threw the second bottle and that’s when I shot her,” said Todd Mayes.

Mayes was the first witness to take the stand for the defense today.

He testified he and his daughter “Prayer Nickelsen” had gotten into an argument over a relationship she was having with an older man who was renting a room in their house.

Mayes claims his daughter threw multiple bottles at him, so he defended himself by shooting her.

The trial wrapped up just before noon because one of the defense witnesses scheduled to testify wasn’t in court due to illness.

Earlier this morning, the prosecution ended its case with the testimony of the Joplin officer who interviewed Mayes after the shooting.

Mayes is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of his daughter in January of last year.

Testimony is expected to resume tomorrow morning.