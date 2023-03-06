JOPLIN, Mo. — Check out who was back in town, today.

Many of you remember former KODE sports director — later news director, Erik Schrader.

He was the featured speaker at Missouri Southern’s Global Leaders Luncheon.

The current GM at WANF and WPCH in Atlanta talked to an audience made up of rotary members and students in the university’s Global Leaders Program.

“I think one of the biggest things is just, taking every opportunity you get. Figuring out what it is you want to do and then figuring out everything you can do to make yourself better at that. And so, put up your hand every single time there’s an opportunity to do that. And that’s what I was able to do during my years at KODE, especially there were so many opportunities to learn how to do this, learn how to do that, and keeping that habit has turned out to be a great idea,” said Erik Schrader, GM WANF/WPCH.

Schrader, by the way, is a graduate of Mcauley High School in Joplin and Missouri Southern.