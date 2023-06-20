JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin campus is working towards repairs on a building damaged by a recent car wreck.

A structural analysis for Missouri Southern shows that the Mayes Student Life Center sustained only cosmetic damage in the car accident of May 31st. The site is roped off as the university gets bids to repair the damage. It affects part of a brick wall as well as the windows next to it.

“The food service area is not affected – it is upstairs. again, the structural engineers okayed everything. None of these walls are load bearing so it’s not affected in any way. As soon as we get through the bid process it shouldn’t take more than a couple of weeks to get it completed,” said Greg Killingsworth, MSSU Int. Phys. Plant Dir.

The damage happened last month when a motorcycle struck a car at the intersection of Newman and Duquesne Roads. The car accelerated and struck the building. MSSU plans to have all repairs done in time for the fall semester.