JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern’s president will be leading the university for several more years.

President Dr. Dean Van Galen has signed a new contract that runs through 2027. He was first hired back in 2020 for a three-year term that would have ended next week.

MSSU Board of Governors Chairperson Anita Oplotnik said quote, “The board is extremely pleased with the leadership of President Van Galen and is highly supportive of the current direction of Missouri Southern. There are several important initiatives underway at MSSU, including the Lions Forward fundraising campaign, launching of new high-demand academic programs and degrees, and construction of the Health Science Innovation Center,” adding that they want to “make certain that President Van Galen would continue to lead Missouri Southern forward.”