JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern is welcoming more than 50 new international students this week.

The university is welcoming 59 international students from the likes of Japan, Brazil, Ukraine – and Nepal.

“Every semester, the week before school starts we have international student orientation, where we welcome students from all across the globe,” said Dr. Shellie Hewitt, MSSU Dean of Admissions.

They’re being shown around campus by a couple of first-time international orientation leaders who are entering just their 2nd semester at MSSU.

Bishesh Maharjan is one of them – and told us this is his first time experiencing snow.

“I set my alarm for nine, but my friend woke me up, he had to go somewhere, and I just drew my curtains, looked outside, and was like, ‘Wow, oh man’,” said Bishesh Maharjan, MSSU Freshman / International Orientation Leader.

His fellow orientation leader, Kseniia Ponomarova is from Ukraine.

She’s been living in the US since 2020 – but says she often misses home.

“I miss my food so much, I miss my culture, but it’s actually really good to study something new, to see different cultures and see how they live. Because for you, it might be so weird, the way I live, but for me it’s okay,” said Kseniia Ponomarova, MSSU Freshman / International Orientation Leader.

And while they’re still adjusting to all the changes, they’ve already got some favorites.

“I’m a bit of a car guy, and when I stepped out of the car at the airport and saw a Mustang, and that is something you never would have seen in Nepal,” said Maharjan.

“It’s like smaller towns, towns are different, cultures are different, but I love it so much. I just love the people here, I want to share everything with them so much,” said Ponomarova.

New international students will spend the rest of the week registering and getting ready for their first semester of classes – which begin a week from today.