JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin authorities are investigating a motorcycle vs vehicle collision that damaged a Missouri Southern State University building.

At least two people were taken to the hospital following a crash that occurred around 10:50 AM, Wednesday involving a motorcycle and SUV, according to the Joplin Police Department.

In their preliminary investigation JPD said the motorcycle driver was headed eastbound before running a red light at the intersection of Newman Rd. & N. Duequense Rd. That’s where it struck a northbound SUV, causing the vehicle to roll into a ditch, and eventually accelerate into MSSU’s Dianne Mayes Student Life Center (below).

The drivers of both vehicles were taken a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story we will continue to update as more information becomes available.