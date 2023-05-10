JOPLIN, Mo. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash involving an ice cream truck in Joplin.

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on S. Schifferdecker Ave near 4th St. The Joplin Police Department said in their preliminary investigation, the van was stopped at the stop sign on 4th St. preparing to turn left onto Schifferdecker Ave. The van then pulled into the path of the Harley Davidson heading northbound before the collision.

The sole occupant and driver of the van was not injured.

The motorcyclist was reportedly wearing a ‘novelty’ helmet and received serious injuries in the wreck. They were taken to Freeman Hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Authorities have closed the roadway for the next two hours as JPD’s Major Crash Team investigates.

This is a developing story we will continue to update as more information becomes available.