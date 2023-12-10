JOPLIN, Mo. — The local motorcycle community met today, bowling for one goal.

The fifth annual Biker Bowl Toy Drive took place at Carl Richard’s Fourth Street Bowl in Joplin.

Eight motorcycle clubs went head-to-head for a good cause, plus a trophy.

The money raised from entry fees and donations is divided up evenly and loaded onto gift cards.

Then, group members take local children Christmas shopping.

The Prodigal Sons Motorcycle Ministries Club says, each year gets bigger and better.

“We try to spend one hundred dollars per child. Last year we helped almost forty children. I don’t know what we are going to do this year, but every year we can help a child, we leave feeling much better about ourselves,” said Jason “Caveman” Helmer, Prodigal Sons Motorcycle Ministries.

This year’s tournament ended up raising over 2,000.