JOPLIN, Mo. — Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges against a Joplin woman accused of killing her father in a fire in 2020.

Elizabeth Baez is currently charged with second degree murder, arson and assault.

Her twin sister, Tiffany Lukasiewicz — who was also charged in the case — was convicted and sentenced to three life terms last year.

The two are accused of setting fire to their father’s house, killing him, and injuring their step-mother in December of 2020.

Prosecutors said they are dismissing the charges against Baez due to a lack of sufficient evidence. Those charges were based primarily on statements made by her sister — and they now believe Lukasiewicz is unreliable.

They said Lukasiewicz testified at her own trial that she lied to the police in earlier statements. And prosecutors say without other evidence, the case against Baez would be unsuccessful.

Lukasiewicz has appealed her conviction citing ineffective counsel.