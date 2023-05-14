JOPLIN, Mo. — A celebration of Mother’s Day was on the agenda today (Sunday) at Joplin’s “Bookhouse Cinema”.

They hosted a buffet-style plant-based vegan brunch.

Around 50 people made reservations at a cost of $20 for adults and $12 for children.

Some of the menu items included a tofu scramble, potato hash with carrots and peppers, barley sausage, field bread, juice, coffee, tea, and a variety of desserts.

Bookhouse Cinema owner Holly Crane says she started the brunch as a way to celebrate the support that mothers give, while giving them an option for a vegan meal.

“My ultimate objective is to do something nice. We have a lot of regular customers who intentionally support us, and we just want to show that gratitude,” said Holly Crane, owner of Bookhouse Cinema.

To accommodate everyone, the first serving started at 10:00 a.m., while the second started at noon.