JOPLIN, Mo. — It could be a chance to get a bit of a break on your electric bill.

Liberty Utilities has filed a proposed change to its “Fuel Adjustment Clause Charge.”

For a customer using one thousand kilowatt-hours a month, it would translate to a drop of $2.17 a month.

It would affect customers in Southwest Missouri, including Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barton, Lawrence, and Barry counties.

The request is under consideration at the State Public Service Commission.