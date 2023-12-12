JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is focusing on realigning a busy intersection.

It’s where Davis Boulevard and 32nd Street, also known as “Route FF,” meet.

The current plan is to relocate Davis Boulevard about a thousand feet to the east and connect with Stephens Boulevard.

A traffic signal would be added to the intersection as well.

It is usually a busy area with several trucks turning into and out of Davis from 32nd Street, all going to nearby industrial facilities.

A public meeting was held at the Joplin Public Library this evening (Tuesday) to explain more about the process.

“We’ve had several business owners come in and just wanting to see what’s going to happen, and very happy that their trucks are going to be able to get out quickly and more safely. And, so, that’s a big plus. But, just a long of curious people, wanting to know what’s going to happen,” said Craig Switzer, MoDOT Project Manager.

MoDOT plans to begin the estimated 2.3 million dollar project in spring 2025, with it projected to be finished before the end of that year.

When that’s finished, MoDOT wants to add a future bridge over the nearby Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad — that’s slated for 2027.

Tonight’s (Tuesday) meeting will be available online for the next two weeks.