JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is inviting the public to join the discussion on priority unfunded transportation needs in their areas. While working with its regional planning partners, MoDOT created a list of High Priority Unfunded Needs, which identifies $1.1 billion in annual unfunded transportation projects for the state. MoDOT says the list was created to guide the development of needs into funded projects as state and federal transportation funds become available in future years.

The public is invited to review the list and provide feedback on the order of priorities that could be funded in the future. A meeting to discuss the High Priority Unfunded Needs list for transportation in Southwest Missouri will be held in Webb City on August 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Joplin Public Safety Training Facility (PSTF) Room 150, located at 5102 Swede Lane, Webb City 64870. The presentation materials and a comment form are also available, HERE.

According to MoDOT, the draft lists includes $4.7 billion in road and bridge needs in three tiers. Tier one includes $552 million and includes needs that could be accomplished in the time of the current five-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) as federal and state funding levels increase. These needs have good estimates.

Tier two is worth $2.1 billion and includes needs beyond the current STIP timeframe with broader estimates. Tier three includes $2 billion of needs also beyond the current STIP timeframe with broader estimates. In addition, MoDOT staff worked with planning partners to identify $1 billion in multimodal needs.

You can access the draft document and comment forms, HERE, through August 31, 2023.