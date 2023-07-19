JOPLIN, Mo. — During the summer, water is pulled from a system of deep wells to aid Shoal Creek in supplying the Joplin area with water. Missouri American Water provides treatment to the water making it drinkable.

In fact, it processes it so well the Joplin Treatment Plant has been nationally recognized for 21 years with the Directors Award from the Partnership for Safe Water, for exceeding federal and state drinking water standards.

“We have a team of highly skilled professionals who are committed to delivering safe, clean, reliable water service to our customers in the Joplin community, and we’re proud to meet or surpass state and federal health and safety regulations,” said Matthew Barnhart, Senior Director of operations for Missouri American Water. “We continually invest to upgrade our treatment plant and distribution system to provide quality water and reliable service.”

Missouri American Water has published its annual water quality report for 2022. The report provides details about the source and quality of drinking water provided for the community, Missouri American Water says. They add the Joplin operations team has developed a plan to reduce the risk of potential contamination in the community’s water sources.

You can read the 2022 reports here.