JOPLIN, Mo. — A local utility is stepping in to help the Joplin Humane Society care for a record number of animals.

Missouri American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation have chosen the shelter for its $2,500 State Strategic Impact Grant. The award is usually given to organizations that benefit their communities.

Over the summer, the Humane Society cared for upwards of 750 animals at one time. While the number has dropped to around 400, they still saw more than 60 cats and more than 65 dogs brought in just last week alone.

The funds will be used for items like cat litter, kitten chow, and puppy food. The shelter also regularly needs daily items like cleaning supplies, newspapers, and towels.