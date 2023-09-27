JOPLIN, Mo. — On Monday, it was the Joplin Humane Society. Wednesday, it was Bright Futures Joplin.

Five-thousand dollars for the nonprofit from Missouri American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation. You’ll recall, $2,500 went to the Humane Society this week. It’s part of the foundation’s State Strategic Impact Grant Program.

The money will go far for Bright Futures and, in turn, Joplin school children.

“Very far, especially for buying food for our snackpacks and for helping us fill immediate student needs like clothing, coats, shoes. We rely entirely on our community support, so this is huge,” said Amanda Stone, BFJ Coordinator.

“This grant is a great opportunity for American Water. We have a program that, it works with nonprofits, and they, they look for, folks that are, that are in great need and have a great impact for our community,” said Matt Barnhart, MAW Sr. Mgr. for SW Region.

The grant program was launched last year.