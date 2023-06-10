JOPLIN, Mo. — Some kids in Joplin are getting creative, today, (Saturday) mixing different kinds of medium together.

That’s because the Spiva Center for the Arts hosted Mixed Media Madness by international artist Dace “Dot” Youngblood.

The class cost 25 dollars and is offered to kids between the ages of 10 to 18.

Kids were given a history lesson in mixed media art before exploring their own artsy side.

Students combined pictures, acrylics, fabrics, and much more to create an expressive visual art piece that they could take home.

“I think they enjoyed it a lot. Some of them even made discoveries that they are actually good artists because I remember one girl here in the beginning she said ‘I’m not good at art, I just didn’t have anything else to do.’ But I think she did really great, and I think she was one of the students that made that discovery, hey, I can make art and it looks actually really pretty,” said Dace Youngblood, Spiva art instructor.

And there are more art classes to be held at Spiva throughout the summer.

