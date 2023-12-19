JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri’s Supreme Court issued a reversal Tuesday in a civil lawsuit that ended with a multi-million dollar judgment against Mercy Hospital.

Steven Harner sued Mercy after he was shot in the neck while in the parking lot at the hospital eight years ago. A Newton County jury said Mercy was 75% responsible for the shooting and ordered the hospital to pay $1.5 million in damages. Mercy appealed the judgment, saying it had no responsibility to keep Harner safe from a third party.

Kaylea Liska

That third party was Kaylea Liska, 28, of Webb City. She was convicted of first-degree assault and armed criminal action for shooting Harner in the neck and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Liska had been at the hospital with her boyfriend in December 2015 when she began roaming the parking lot and breaking into vehicles. Two other people reported her behavior to Mercy security before she shot Harner.

The jury said Mercy’s security officers could have stopped the shooting if they had reviewed surveillance video of the incidents when they were reported. The case now comes back to Newton County, and attorneys have to start from the beginning.