JOPLIN, Mo. — Late this afternoon (Monday) – officials held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony to celebrate the new “KCU College of Dental Medicine” in Joplin.

It featured a special guest from the state capitol – Lieutenant Governor, Mike Kehoe.

“Well, it’s a game changer. Really with the medical school already open and now with the dental school, you know, Joplin’s the only community of its size that has both in the United States. And what this will do for students in the area, in the Four State area, and what it will do for rural health, access to rural dental care, is a game changer for thousands of people across the Midwest,” said Mike Kehoe, Lt. Governor of Missouri.

Classes begin at the end of next month.