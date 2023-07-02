Incidents of firework-related injuries are on the rise, according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission. (Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here in Southwest Missouri – as numerous colorful explosions are seen in the sky this weekend – it’s no secret Missourians are already beginning their Fourth of July festivities – and a recent study backs up those busy skies.

“You don’t even want to know how much I spend on fireworks,” said Becky Presley, Central City Fireworks owner.

We do want to know.

“No, no, I don’t think you do. It’s huge,” said Presley.

According to a recent study – Missouri is the home of fireworks with more than 125 million dollars in fireworks imported to the state in 2022 – ranking the state sales as number one with the Fourth of July favorite.

“Central City Fireworks” owner Becky Presley tells us those findings are no surprise as business has been non-stop since the opening day of the season, and many people have spent thousands at a time.

“Oh, I totally believe it. Not only do we have the most firework stands in our area, we have the most fireworks wholesalers in our area, the most distributors. And the main thing we have here in the Midwest is people who love America. They love patriotism, they love freedom. And they love, quite honestly, blowing stuff up,” said Presley.

We caught up with Steve Stroup – a Joplin resident – with a total of four carts overflowing with fireworks, and he tells us you can’t put a price tag on the memories made around the 4th of July.

“We’ve got video from years ago, we’ve got grandkids that remember, you know, ten years ago from firework displays,” said Steve Stroup, from Joplin.

According to Sandra Cole, this holiday holds a special meaning to her, and the amount of money spent on fireworks also doesn’t matter.

“I have my son come from California, so they are all for him. I usually spend a few thousand dollars,” said Sandra Cole.