JOPLIN, Mo. — Local volunteers with the Missouri Farm Bureau are celebrating a day reserved for them by giving back to others.

Thursday was the 25th annual Thank a Farmer Day. But, bureau members and agents, as well as local FFA chapters, spent their morning donating food, pantry items, and grocery gift cards to the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States.

The day recognizes how farmers produce food, fuel, and fiber across the nation. It’s a day to also share with others how farmers impact our community… Both through their work, and their charitable efforts.

“It’s really important for us to be able to give back to the community, because, it’s not only our neighbors that are around our local schools or just the people we see everyday, but this is such a big, big deal for families, because this is something they’re having to deal with, a sick child. So, being able to give back in this capacity, this is a small way for us to be able to do that,” said Taylor Walker, Newton County Farm Bureau President.

Several chapters of the bureau also handed out checks worth hundreds of dollars to the organization, to fill in the gaps for any other needs.