JOPLIN, Mo. — A program at the Boys and Girls Club in Joplin receives a nice financial boost.

Six thousand dollars from Missouri American Water.

The check presentation was held at the club Wednesday. It’s a Workforce Readiness Grant through the company’s charitable foundation — specifically, it’s the Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program.

It’ll be used for the club’s Career Start Program for students in grades 6 through 12.

“Getting donations like this for our, our workforce readiness program is very important, because we have a lot of kids that are entering the workforce and we want to make sure that they have the skills that they need to thrive,” said Amia Warren, B&G Club Grants Manager.

“It feels amazing, but something about this time of year even moreso, and I think that workforce readiness is really critical, because we’re looking at a time where we really need to develop skills in young people to be able to enter the workforce. So I think this is something that can ultimately make the community stronger,” said Christie Barnhart, MAW.

The Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program focuses on three pillars of giving: water, people, and communities.