JOPLIN, Mo. — Better birthdays for everyone—that’s the goal of a growing effort in Joplin.

Storm Cloud Marketing is sponsoring the project “Mission: Protect the Cake.” It started out as a TikTok live fundraiser to build 100 cake kits to distribute to kids in need but immediately doubled that total. The kit includes cake mix, a cake pan, frosting, and even candles.

They’re now reaching out to area non-profits to distribute the kits and are considering expanding the program.

“From there, the goal is to grow this thing out from Joplin, outward, right? So the idea is that we had our community really excited about creating an ambassador program where our followers can start up their own Mission: Protect the Cake in their own market,” said Dustin Storm, Storm Cloud Marketing.

