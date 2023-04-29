JOPLIN, Mo. — The Miracle League of Joplin celebrates 10 years of action during their four games, today (Saturday), at the Will Norton Miracle Field.

Players, their families, and fans enjoyed not only the games, but also a cookout — courtesy of the Rotary Club of Joplin, and ice cream — courtesy of Keller Williams Foundation.

Among those in attendance, were Mark and Trish Norton, the parents of Will Norton.

Will was tragically killed during the Joplin tornado, back on May 22nd, 2011, while heading home from his high school graduation.

His parents say that Will was always a giving person, making sure that everyone felt included in life.

That inspiration alone was the driving force in establishing the Miracle League, and the field that bears his name.

Thanks to a team of many donors and volunteers, the field was constructed in 2012, with the first games taking place in 2013.

10 years later, Miracle League runs strong, as it continues to provide a chance for local children and adults with disabilities to participate in baseball, and fellowship with others.

“It’s wonderful to see the crowds here. They’re here to see these players that…now they get a chance to play baseball that they otherwise wouldn’t. It’s just heartwarming to come out. I think the volunteers, the parents, the caregivers get more out of it than the children do, but it’s just a wonderful time to see all the people enjoying themselves and seeing these young people out here,” said Mark Norton, Will Norton’s Father.

“We have some people that have been here since the beginning, people that have been here for 10 years, and you still recognize them and see their families and it’s very awesome to get to see the kids again and their moms and dads,” said Trish Norton, Will Norton’s Mother.

Miracle League organizers say it takes plenty of volunteer power from the community to make everything happen.

“Our buddy program here at the Miracle League is such a wonderful way to bring the community into what we do here. We couldn’t do it without them. Our players, sometimes, need a little extra support in the way of cheering them on, pushing a wheelchair, or just being there to guide them, and we have had such an overwhelming response from various teams, various schools, businesses, and organizations. There’s nothing but love out here on the field and the number of buddies just keeps growing and growing,” said Margie Black, Board of Directors for The Miracle League of Joplin.

“If anybody wants to come out and watch us play, they can and they can come and hang out with us,” said Dusty Maupin, Miracle League Player.

The Miracle League of Joplin will play games each Saturday morning, through the end of May.