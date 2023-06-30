JOPLIN, Mo. — A fixture at Mercy Hospital Joplin is back.

It’s the health system’s mobile mammography unit. A special blessing took place for it Friday morning.

It had been out of service since the pandemic and actually made its return a few months ago, meaning it’s back offering convenient, private screenings all across southwest Missouri by board-certified Mercy radiologists.

A screening, by the way, only takes about 15 minutes.

“I think having a mobile bus is a tremendous asset for our community, because we reach those people who are, don’t have the ability to, to travel. And mammography early detection is key in success to treating cancers,” said Kerri Williams, Mercy Mobile Mammography Exec. Dir. of Operations.

“And this is where we’re based out of, so our radiologists actually read the mammograms from the Breast Center, just like you were down in the Breast Center. Results go to your doctor and to you on MyMercy is about 2 to 3 business days. Really quick,” said Roxann Hanson, Mercy Mammography Technologist.

Care on the bus is fully accredited by the American College of Radiology.

Businesses, organizations, and church groups can schedule visits. We have a link to that here.