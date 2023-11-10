JOPLIN, Mo. — An area woman is a finalist for a regional health honor.

Each year, the March of Dimes hosts a program called “Heroes in Action” with the goal of honoring people who’ve helped to improve maternal and infant health outcomes. Hundreds of care providers throughout Missouri and eastern Illinois were nominated for that award, including

Kristen Stovern – a certified nurse midwife at Mercy Hospital Joplin.

“I have been hosting podcasts with national experts to try to disseminate the information that we need to have to know how to take care of women better, but also so those moms will also know how to take care of themselves. And so creating a voice on a bigger stage, we can make an impact for those that can’t get to the health care facility as easily,” said Kristin Stovern, Mercy Certified Nurse Midwife.

She’s played a role in starting the first collaborative care model between area nurse midwives and physicians. She’s one of the two finalists for the award.

The winner will be announced this Saturday in St. Louis.