JOPLIN, Mo. — Medical professionals in the trauma field gather on the campus of Missouri Southern.

Mercy Hospital Joplin hosted the event inside Connor Ballroom in the Billingsly Student Center, Friday.

This continuing education conference had been an annual event for the health system — but the pandemic put an end to that. This one was the first one since 2019.

It’s purpose…..

“Just to provide education for not only our providers, but our nurses, our paramedics and our respiratory therapists, we’re required to have so many trauma hours or CME’s or CNE’s each year, so this is a great way to do that,” said Jared Rabel RN, Mercy Clinical Educator –

The event also featured 20 area vendors who sell equipment specifically for those in trauma field.