JOPLIN, Mo. — Mercy Hospital Joplin passes with flying colors in the Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2023 Hospital Safety Grade. The hospital earned an A grade and was among only 29% of hospitals in the country to earn the highest grade.

Leapfrog’s Safety Grade is a national nonprofit patient safety advocate group that assesses hospitals in the nation based on their efforts to prevent medical errors, infections, and other patient harm. The group gives traditional letter grades that reflect those efforts.

“We know our co-workers do excellent work on a day-to-day basis, so to have their efforts validated by this national organization is a great feeling,” said Donna O’Keefe, Executive Director of Quality and Patient Safety.

O’Keefe says this is the hospital’s 16th A grade in the past 17 Leapfrog evaluations.

“So we’re very proud of the dedication our co-workers have to providing safe, high-quality care to their patients every time,” she added.

Leapfrog uses 28 measures of hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. The procedure is peer-reviewed and results are open to the public.

In addition to Mercy Joplin, nine other Mercy Hospitals in Missouri received an A or B grade across the board.