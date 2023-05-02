JOPLIN, Mo. — Ask anyone who’s been through high school and they’ll tell you they can be some of the most challenging times in your life.

Two high school seniors are trying to change that.

Trying to chart a course for the rest of your adult life is a daunting proposition for most high school seniors, which is what Ellie Benfield and Jensen Vowels are in the midst of doing.

Both have noticed that seniors aren’t the only ones suffering through a stressful time in their young lives.

That’s why they’ve organized the first-ever Mental Health Week at JHS.

“We know people specifically who have struggled and we want to reach out to everyone and help as many people as we can to you know find the resources that they need,” said Ellie Benfield, J.H.S. Senior, Event Organizer.

“Also, people are scared to open up and talk about their mental health, like there’s a stigma around that and so I think just opening that up and spreading awareness and saying that we do have resources in the community is really important,” said Jensen Vowels, J.H.S. Senior, Event Organizer.

The culmination of Mental Awareness Week here at Joplin High School will be on Friday.

“And at the fair, we’ll have yoga classes and nutrition experts and therapists and therapy dogs,” said Benfield.

Students will also be able to get information from mental health professionals if they so choose.

Counselor Amanda Rich couldn’t be more proud of what these two students have put in place.

“These students came to me with concerns and they really have realized that their peers are struggling and they just said what can we do to help, how can we reach our fellow students and tell them more about the resources that we have here and the resources we have here in the community,” said Amanda Rich, J.H.S. School Counselor.

To see all of the activities this week, visit Joplin High School’s Facebook page, here.