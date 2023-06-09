JOPLIN, Mo. — The long-awaited Menards Home Improvement store is now a step closer to reality.

The project has gotten its building permit to start construction just southeast of 32nd and Range Line.

The permit lists the project at 8-1/2 million dollars, with the official address at 3317 South Geneva Avenue.

The building will sit just north of Sam’s Club and west of new apartment buildings under construction across the street.

The completion date has not yet been named. The project has been under discussion for several years.