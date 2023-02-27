JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department Monday released information on an upcoming memorial service to honor two officers killed in the line of duty last year.

The event is set for March 8th, at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Public Safety Training Facility at 5102 Swede Lane in Webb City. Chief Rowland and others will speak to the sacrifices of that day and heroic acts of the officers, JPD said in a release.

Another ceremony at the same location the following Saturday (March 11th) will recognize Officer Jake Reed’s choice to donate his organs so others could live. This memorial service is accompanied by a Joplin City Council proclamation for “Jake Reed Day” and will also feature several speakers.

The March 8th shooting claimed the lives of Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed. The shooter was later shot and killed by the department’s Captain William Davis after a brief pursuit.

The general public is invited. Parking and seating are dependent on attendance.