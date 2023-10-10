JOPLIN, Mo. — Later this week, the second of three fallen Joplin police officers will have a bridge named in his honor.

On Friday, the South Connecticut Avenue Bridge — over I-44 — will officially become the “Officer Timothy Nielson Memorial Bridge.”

He lost his life in a house explosion in 2004 while on duty.

It comes a month after Officer Jake Reed’s name was attached to the 20th Street Bridge near Joplin High School.

Friday’s ceremony will start at 3:00 p.m. on the south side of the bridge.

Parking will be available at the nearby First Baptist Church.

Two weeks from this Friday — a dedication ceremony will take place for the “Corporal Benjamin Cooper Memorial Bridge.” which is the bridge on South Range Line Road, near Sutherland’s.