JOPLIN, Mo. — They are known by two simple words, the “Geek Squad” — but they weren’t where they usually are today.

If you want to talk with a member of the Geek Squad, you usually have to go to one of the Best Buy stores where they work.

Kids with the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri in Joplin, didn’t have to do that, because the Geek Squad came to them.

“We hope to enrich the kid’s lives through technology, so much kids are just consumers of content out there, we want to teach them how they can be creators of content as well,” said Kevin Petersen, Event Manager, Geek Squad Academy.

Employees with the Joplin, Branson, and Springfield Best Buy stores help put this event on.

Club members had the chance to get hands-on experience in a number of different areas, including coding, game design, photography, 3D design, and digital music.

“I have played with technology, I played mini golf with this little robot and made some music,” said Andrew Pascoe, Boys & Girls Club Member.

And once they made that music, everyone in the room had the chance to hear it.

Trey Bolt created his very own video game and then played it.

“Well, there’s a lot of coding in it, it’s pretty fun because you can, it helps teach kids and minds and helps them make their own things,” said Trey Bolt, Boys & Girls Club Member.