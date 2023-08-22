JOPLIN, Mo. — Community members, tonight (Tuesday), spent some time getting to know the four Joplin police chief candidates.

The city hosted a welcoming reception inside council chambers.

Brian Lewis is the lone candidate from the “Joplin Police Department.”

He started his career in Joplin in 1994 — and has been interim chief since Sloan Rowland retired in June.

Philip Lukens has been the police chief in Alliance, Nebraska since 2020.

Jeffrey Lofton is currently the chief of police in Clever, Missouri.

And, Richard Pearson — a longtime officer in Louisville, Kentucky — is currently a captain for the “Jefferson County Public School System’s” police department in Louisville.

“Obviously, we wanted to do a nationwide search. What that does for us is, that ensures that we’re at least looking at all the different candidates that might be able to help our community and help our police department. And so, we did a nationwide search, got a number of great applicants, they’ve got a wide variety of different experiences and backgrounds, and so there’s plenty of different options to choose from,” said Nick Edwards, City of Joplin Manager.

Each candidate will go through more extensive interviews tomorrow (Wednesday).

Nick Edwards will also interview each candidate — but did not give a timeline on when a selection will be made.

You can read more about each candidate’s background by following the link here.