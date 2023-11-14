JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin resident is celebrating a hundred years plus with her birthday this year.

It was a special gathering for Dorothy Kenimer at Westgate at Wildwood Ranch. While she officially turns one hundred and two Wednesday, it’s not too early to mark the occasion with cupcakes and well-wishes.

The party included both friends at the facility and out-of-town family members who traveled to help her celebrate.

“Means everything. My family is kind of disappearing so it means everything to me,” said Kenimer.

Kenimer said, while she enjoys the occasional Dr. Pepper, she doesn’t really have a secret to her longevity but suggests it’s a good idea not to smoke.