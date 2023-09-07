JOPLIN, Mo. — In support of education, McKinley Elementary has been selected to receive a $3,000 donation as part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative by Subaru America. This gesture made possible by Frank Fletcher Subaru will empower teachers to provide school supplies for their classrooms.

Additionally, McKinley Elementary will receive a separate gift of $2,500 from Frank Fletcher Subaru specifically for its KidAccount visitor management system. It’s a visitor management/student dismissal software program used to maintain safety during arrival and departure times. It requires families to carry KidAccount cards, which can be replenished as needed due to this donation.

“All of McKinley’s staff and students will benefit from donations like this,” said Jason Riddle, McKinley Elementary School Principal. “It means a lot for our teachers to have the ability to provide supplies to their students. It’s truly helpful. We want to send our thanks to the team at Frank Fletcher Subaru for working with us to help our students get what they need to have a great school year.”