JOPLIN, Mo. — Before starting college, two recent high school grads have some unfinished business to attend to, so to speak.

Lily Black and Phillip Motazedi graduated from McAuley Catholic High School this month, but they aren’t finished with their high school careers just yet. The pair will be representing McAuley at the upcoming FBLA National Championships in Atlanta in the category of web sites. The championships will take place June 27th through the 30th

“We created a fictional website for a catering business that we called “Kitchen Fresh Catering” and so obviously it’s not a real business but we kind of pride ourselves as like chefs and we’re like catering to the local Joplin area,” said Phillip Motazedi, McAuley Catholic H.S. Graduate.

“We always find some time to practice, run through our presentation and we have note cards so we just always add a little bit to our note cards,” said Lily Black, McAuley Catholic H.S. Graduate.

The team is the first from McAuley to make nationals in Future Business Leaders of America since 2018 when 18 students qualified. Motazedi will use the skills he’s learned in the competition to major in communications at Northwest Missouri State, while Black wants to teach or become a social worker, and will play volleyball at NEO in Miami.