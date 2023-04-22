JOPLIN, Mo. — In celebration of Earth Day, Wildcat Glades held a popular family-friendly event, called May the Forest be with You.

It’s an annual event that features multiple activities for kids, like art projects, yard games, and tree climbing.

Different tents were also set up by organizations from the Joplin Community for Demonstrations, hands-on activities, and giveaways.

There was also a plant sale hosted by Forest Keeling Nursery, and around 600 trees were given away courtesy of Liberty Utilities.

“The importance of today is celebrating Earth Day and Arbor Day, just enjoying the great weather we’re having here and making sure we take care of our planet so that it’s here for our kids,” said Jason Grossman, Liberty Utilities Manager of Vegetation Management.

While Earth Day is today, Arbor Day is coming up on Friday, April 28th.