JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri American Water is set to launch the first phase of a removal process.

It’s all lead water pipes in Joplin at no cost to residents. The proposal for the program was heard by city council members this week.

First steps include collecting an inventory of what the service lines in homes are made out of. Company officials said they’ll be canvassing neighborhoods next month.

Since 2018, it’s removed more than 400 lead service lines across the city. This program is part of a newly revised Lead and Copper Rule recently announced by the EPA, requiring water systems across the nation to replace all lead service lines.

The company is required to replace all lead service lines by the year 2030.