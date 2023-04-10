JOPLIN, Mo. — A number of Joplin first responders are getting ready to showcase their basketball talents.

This year marks the 6th Annual Guns & Hoses Charity Basketball Game, which takes place later this month.

The largest fundraiser for Bright Futures Joplin pits members of the Joplin Police Department against members of the Joplin Fire Department.

Some of the proceeds will go towards the scholarships established for fallen police officers Ben Cooper and Jake Reed.

It will also benefit the many students the nonprofit help on a weekly basis through its Snack Pack program.

“It gets bigger and better every year, and so just like every year kids are free, all kids are free, adults are five dollars and we are going to be grilling burgers outside and have lots of fun prizes and it’s just a really fun night for them family plus it’s helping, it’s for a great cause. The funds raised are for Joplin students in need,” said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Joplin Coordinator.

Officials are still seeking sponsors for the event.

Two Joplin High School students, who plan to study criminal justice at Missouri Southern, will be eligible for the scholarships.

This year’s game takes place on Saturday, April 29th, at 7:00 pm at Joplin High School.

It will also feature a raffle where selected participants will take a half-court shot at halftime for a chance to win $500.