JOPLIN, Mo. — Soroptimist International of Joplin held its annual Comedy for Camp fundraiser, tonight (Saturday).

The event featured comedians James Johann and Shawn Reynolds.

Both a silent auction and live auction were held — to help raise money for kids in foster care in the Four States.

Tickets to the event sold out, and hundreds attended to enjoy food, laughter, and great prizes — all for a good cause.

“Our goal is to raise at least $30,000 tonight with our fundraiser. And the money goes to help the Soroptimist put on a week-long summer camp for Jasper County foster children. And this year will be 39 years since we’ve done the summer camp,” said Amanda Mitchell, Chair, Comedy for Camp.

Howie Nunnelly and Bubba Evansco from KODE emceed the event — they even brought their own comedy routine — entertaining the crowd before tonight’s main acts took the stage.