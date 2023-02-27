JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin was the site for an important meeting today involving the state of manufacturing in the state of Missouri.

The Missouri Association of Manufacturers hosted a roundtable discussion at Stronghold Data.

The idea is for manufacturing companies around Southwest Missouri to come together and share ideas, data, and strategies with each other — all for the sake of helping the industry grow.

“Especially the owners of these smaller manufacturers, to get together, have that opportunity, break bread, share information, bounce ideas off each other and even collaborate. That the wonderful thing about manufacturers all over the state of Missouri is they’re passionate, they’re proud, and they collaborate and share information for the good of manufacturing as a whole,” said Michael Eaton, Exec Dir. Missouri Association of Manufacturers

Today was a regional roundtable, the organizations hold these discussions all over the state.