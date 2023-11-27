JOPLIN, Mo. — A homeless man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Joplin, police say.

The crash happened on Saturday just after 2 p.m. where witnesses said they saw a man yelling at passing cars before stepping onto the roadway near 29th & Range Line. Police say a northbound truck hit the man before it could slow down.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The victim, Kevin Ockuly, 65, was treated at the scene by EMS and then taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Ockuly died later that same day.

The Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team is still investigating the incident.