JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 1 a.m. this morning (8/20) Joplin patrol officers heard a gunshot in the area of 5th and Joplin. When they responded to the area they found one man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police determined the shooting happened outside of XO Nightclub.

Officers gave the man medical attention until fire and EMS arrived. Additional officers arrived to help deal with the large crowd that had gathered in the area and continued to search for the suspect.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital. He underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition.

The victim’s mother was as the scene this morning and was understandably still in shock.

Joplin Police are not releasing any names yet, but continue the search for the suspect and ask that anyone with information about the incident or the shooter, call local law enforcement.

This is a developing situation and we will bring you more information as soon as it’s available.