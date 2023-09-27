JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department says a man in a wheelchair died after being hit on I-44 Tuesday night.

Police say shortly before 10 PM Tuesday night they received a call from a driver claiming they almost hit a man when they were driving on I-44, near Range Line Rd.

Officers responded to the scene, but before they arrived the man was hit by a semi-truck. First responders tried to save him, but the man eventually died due to injuries from the collision, JPD said. The victim was identified as Andrew Garrett, 56, of Joplin.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the incident.

JPD’s Major Crash Team is now heading the ongoing investigation.