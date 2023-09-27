JOPLIN, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a Joplin man dies while in police custody.

Nicholas Bartlett, 21, was pronounced dead at 1:15 AM on September 16th while he was in custody at the Joplin City Jail. The Jasper County coroner says a preliminary autopsy shows the cause of death was asphyxiation by hanging.

Joplin police arrested Bartlett the night of September 15th on outstanding warrants for failure to appear on previous city charges.

Joplin police said Bartlett’s death is under investigation, but they believe it was a suicide. They add it is protocol for them to conduct an investigation and submit a report to the state.

The coroner says a full autopsy report could take up to six weeks.